Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait welcomed the summit held Friday between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss bringing the conflict in Ukraine to a halt.
KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced solidarity with Pakistan in the aftermath of destructive flash flooding and landslides that caused heavy casualties and damage.
KUWAIT - The intensified programs camp for electronic games got underway luring innovators of the games and peoples interested in learning how to develop them.
KUWAIT - Personnel of the Ministry of Interior have removed structures illegally built on state-owned plots of land in the residential districts of Taimaa and Al-Sulaibiya.
KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti security services uncovered a criminal gang that specialized in producing and promoting Methanol - a toxic chemical compound also known as methyl alcohol or wood spirit.
AMMAN - The Kuwaiti team outrivaled its Palestinian counterpart 3-0 on Saturday in the opening match of the 17th Arab Under-18 Volleyball Championship currently being held in Jordan.
JEDDAH - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretariat condemned the Israeli occupation decision on freezing the bank accounts of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in occupied Jerusalem and imposing taxes on its properties.
WASHINGTON - The US State Department declared it would stop issuing visit visas to people coming from Gaza Strip.
CAIRO - Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Algerian peer Ahmad Attaf underlined the need of reaching a political settlement in Libya that guarantees dismantling militias.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said that the onus is on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to capitalize on Alaska Summit outcomes to reach a final peace deal with Russia.
ISLAMABAD - The death toll from the flash floods triggered by torrential rains in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province reached 307, while over 100 people sustained injuries, said authorities. (end) ibi
