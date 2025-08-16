Thai, Cambodian Armies Held Meeting On Border Issues
According to the Thai Navy, the commander of Chanthaburi and Trat border defence command of the Thai side, and the commander of Cambodia's military region 3, held the meeting to settle relevant issues through peaceful means, thus maintaining peace in border areas, and well-being of the peoples of both countries.
The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding following the meeting, the Thai Navy said.
Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and spokesperson, Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, said yesterday that, chiefs of Cambodian and Thai military regions held a special meeting on the same day, to discuss border issues, following a ceasefire.
This meeting reaffirmed the importance of maintaining regular communication between armed forces of military regions of the two countries, as well as, between border defence units of the two sides, striving to resolve issues peacefully and avoiding confrontations, she said.
Cambodia hoped that the meeting would enhance full and effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement, helping restore peace, stability and normalcy in border areas, she added.– NNN-TNA/AKP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment