Thai, Cambodian Armies Held Meeting On Border Issues

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BANGKOK/PHNOM PENH, Aug 17 (NNN-TNA/AKP) – Thailand and Cambodia confirmed yesterday that, army representatives of the two countries held a special meeting of the Thailand-Cambodia Regional Border Committee (RBC), in Thailand's Trat province, on the same day.

According to the Thai Navy, the commander of Chanthaburi and Trat border defence command of the Thai side, and the commander of Cambodia's military region 3, held the meeting to settle relevant issues through peaceful means, thus maintaining peace in border areas, and well-being of the peoples of both countries.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding following the meeting, the Thai Navy said.

Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and spokesperson, Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, said yesterday that, chiefs of Cambodian and Thai military regions held a special meeting on the same day, to discuss border issues, following a ceasefire.

This meeting reaffirmed the importance of maintaining regular communication between armed forces of military regions of the two countries, as well as, between border defence units of the two sides, striving to resolve issues peacefully and avoiding confrontations, she said.

Cambodia hoped that the meeting would enhance full and effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement, helping restore peace, stability and normalcy in border areas, she added.– NNN-TNA/AKP