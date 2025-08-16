Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Commends Alaska Summit As Important Step Towards Ending Ukraine Conflict

2025-08-16 08:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait welcomed on Saturday the summit held Friday between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss bringing the conflict in Ukraine to a halt.
This summit was a positive and important step toward resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The Ministry also renewed Kuwait's firm support to adopt constructive dialogue for resolving all conflicts and promoting just peace in a way that enhances regional and international peace. (end)
