MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 23.8% CAGR | Network Function Virtualization Market Reach USD 180.67 Billion by 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global network function virtualization market was valued at USD 21.90 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 180.67 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 298 Pages) at:Driving FactorsDecrease in capital and operational expenditure offered by network function virtualization and increase in deployment of virtualized software among enterprise data centers, including internet service providers (ISP) and cloud service providers (CSP) and rapid automation across IT sectors drive the growth of the global network function virtualization market. However, increased network security risks in network function virtualization hamper the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for data-intensive applications and the need for cloud-based services present new opportunities in the coming years.Market SegmentationThe network function virtualization market is segmented into Component, Enterprise Size and End User component, it is divided into hardware, solution and services. On the basis of enterprise size, it is categorized into large enterprises and SMEs. By end user, it is segregated into service providers, data centers and enterprises. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThis report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the network function virtualization (NFV) market, include Affirmed Networks, Ciena, Cisco Systems, Inc., Comba telecom systems, Dell EMC, ECI Telecom, Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Mavenir, NETSCOUT, Nokia Corporation, VMware, Inc., Wind River Systems, Inc. and ZTE Corporation. This study includes market trends, Network Function Virtualization Market Analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global network function virtualization industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. The NFV market in North America is aided by the early and fast adoption of technologies, such as cloud computing, software defined everything (SDx), and IoT. The favorable standards and networking regulations help in boosting the market growth in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period. This is because the region has a robust IT infrastructure and solid software and service offerings. In addition, rise in penetration of cloud-based services drive growth of the market in this region.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (298 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: /purchase-optionsCOVID-19 Scenario● The Covid-19 pandemic led to supply chain disruptions due to limited import and export of devices such as smartphones, computers, and tablets to and from China. China's manufacturing plants were closed for several months and the NFV industry's production, sales, and operations were gravely affected.● However, some companies are working hard to help the NFV market recover. Moreover, local governments have taken some remedies to mitigate the negative effects of COVID-19. Hence, the NFV industry is expected to slowly come back to its normal phase after 2022.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:Project Portfolio Management MarketCritical Infrastructure Protection MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. 