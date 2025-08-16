The Maple Staple Announces Spotlight Shelf Featuring Poetry, Memoir, And Children's Book On Life, Faith, And Imagination

My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Maple Staple 's newest Spotlight Shelf boasts a delicious variety of voices and genres-poetry, memoir, and children's literature-each exploring its version of beauty. An exquisite stroll through a cemetery, a woman befriending a rescue puppy, a turtle named Pauline-George recounting the ups and downs of an entire year in its life, or the thrilling adventures of a young boy in a magical Tuscan villa- all these volumes emphasize that treasured tales arise in so many manifestations. Therein lies the certainty that faith, love, and imagination can find life from the extraordinary to mundane reality.In“My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York”, Vincent J. Tomeo invites his readers to walk him through on what is often considered an unlikely journey through a cemetery, an open-air museum. Among the grave stones and gardens, Tomeo shares stories of veterans, stories that are seldom told, and those whose names are lost to time. Each walk becomes a meditation upon life, nature, and human relationships; yet beauty, thankfulness, and regeneration are present even in places recognized with endings. Tomeo's quiet trails, resting upon memoirs and poetic observations, transform, within the mind of the reader, into unforgettably deep experiences.Vincent J. Tomeo was born and raised in Corona, Queens, New York. Vincent grew up exposed to the cultural diversity of the city. His poetry has traveled with him around the globe-South Korea to Morocco-and have won awards such as Best Overall Free Verse from United Poets Laureate International and the sculpting of one of his poems in marble in Italy. With "My Cemetery Friends", Tomeo once again shows his gift of converting overlooked moments into the art of the first magnitudes."Poetically Speaking: Karen's Rays of Thoughts and Observations on Life" is Karen Rae Taylor Ritzer's whimsical paean to life-the big and small milestones, as well as the little everyday joy. By blending poetry with personal stories, she reminisces about her travels, retirement, love, memory, and those little things that make life a very great event. With two original songs, she laces her storytelling with lyricism, while her warm humor will make even the simplest moments shine. This is the kind of book you keep around, returning to when you need a reminder that beauty often hides in the everyday.Having served for over 25 years as a business consultant, strategic advisor, and executive coach, Karen Rae Taylor Ritzer is not new to observing life closely and collecting inspiration from it. Her writing reflects that same attentiveness, inviting readers to pause, notice, and appreciate the world around them.In“365 Days in the Life of PG”, Audrey Addi-McNeil tells the story of her time with a garden visitor, a turtle she named Pauline-George, which became surprisingly contemplative. From that brief encounter, a relationship blossomed that lasted for a whole year: as Audrey made daily journal entries of the turtle's habits, moods, and quiet companionship. However, the book is more than just a manual about turtles; it is about paying attention, cherishing small blessings, and finding joy even in the most unassuming places. Readers will find themselves smiling at times and perhaps even getting motivated to notice the quiet lives that are taking place right in their own backyards.Born in Jamaica and now residing in Atlanta, Audrey Addi-McNeil spent almost 40 years as a nurse before retiring. Her writing is infused with her lifelong faith and compassion; in it, even an ordinary garden journal becomes a meditation on love, patience, and the importance of caring for all living things.Charlotte J. Shanley's“Mellea”, details an all-too-true tale about a mixed brindle boxer puppy who survives hardship alongside her brother Max. Kindness, care, and divine providence allow Mellea to find new life with a woman whose own story includes an experience of surviving a near-death situation. Weaving this tale is the message from Jeremiah 29:11 that God's plans-always have hope and a future. This story gives children an encouraging example of resilience, trust, and the healing power of love.Charlotte J. Shanley has spent twenty-five years as a schoolteacher, Sunday school teacher, mother, grandmother, and lifelong activist for children. Her stories grow from wells deep with understanding and belief in the transformative power of kindness.Finally, in "Secrets of the Magic Portal", Mariela Tragash takes the readers to Tuscany where the eleven-year-old Benet discovers a weird attic under a centuries-old villa. A mysterious attic that has paintings which became a gateway to strange adventures full of pirates, evil kingdoms, and hidden histories. But danger climbs, and courage plus curiosity push Benet to uncover the villa's secrets-and whether he will save those confined within. This fantasy for middle-graders combines heart-throbbing adventure with sweet themes of friendship, bravery, and discovery.Born in Mendoza, Argentina, and raised in the U.S., Mariela Tragash is a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators. With a strong background in communication, acting, and public speaking, she brings a fairy-like storytelling to her very first children's book. Each page of "Secrets of the Magic Portal" reveals her passion for art, history, and adventure.For readers ready to explore these captivating titles and more, The Maple Staple's Digital Spotlight Shelf at spotlight/ , and Digital Bookstore at digital-bookstore/ offer a gateway to works that inspire reflection, spark imagination, and celebrate the beauty of life in all its forms.

