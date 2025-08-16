Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Welcomes Alaska Summit Between Trump, Putin


2025-08-16 07:09:28
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 16 (Petra) – Jordan welcomed on Saturday the Alaska Summit, which brought together US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs spokesperson Sufian Qudah affirmed the Kingdom's welcome of this summit, which is an "effective" step towards ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, bringing viewpoints closer together and resolving disputes through peaceful means.
Qudah reiterated the Kingdom's support for diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving disputes through diplomatic means in a way that enhances security and stability in the region.

