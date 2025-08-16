Russians Massively Transferring Military Equipment In Zaporizhzhia Sector - Andriushchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) “Regarding the transfer of equipment mentioned by the president - it's been happening all week with varying intensity toward the Zaporizhzhia direction. Mostly manpower and ammunition. Yesterday and today have been especially active. So much for Putin's peace initiatives,” Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

However, he also noted signs of setbacks for Russian forces.

“On the bright side, there's a lot of active and heavy transport to hospitals from Zaporizhzhia. Something is definitely not going according to plan for the Russians. So, it's not yet time for mass graves here. But we should definitely expect an escalation,” Andriushchenko added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia is massively transferring military equipment and troops to the Zaporizhzhia sector.

Photo: Wikipedia