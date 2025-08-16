Usyk Visits Wounded National Guard Soldiers At Medical Center

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry reported the visit on Facebook.

Usyk spoke with the soldiers, thanked them for their courage, and wished them a speedy recovery.

“What you have done and continue to do is invaluable. Each of you is a true hero. I wish you a speedy recovery, because Ukraine needs strong and unbreakable people,” Usyk said.

He also emphasized that victories on the battlefield and in sports share a common foundation: strength of spirit, self-confidence, and love for one's homeland.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on July 19, Usyk-holder of the WBO, WBA, WBC, and IBO titles-won a rematch against IBF heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois.