Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Usyk Visits Wounded National Guard Soldiers At Medical Center

Usyk Visits Wounded National Guard Soldiers At Medical Center


2025-08-16 07:06:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry reported the visit on Facebook.

Usyk spoke with the soldiers, thanked them for their courage, and wished them a speedy recovery.

“What you have done and continue to do is invaluable. Each of you is a true hero. I wish you a speedy recovery, because Ukraine needs strong and unbreakable people,” Usyk said.

He also emphasized that victories on the battlefield and in sports share a common foundation: strength of spirit, self-confidence, and love for one's homeland.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on July 19, Usyk-holder of the WBO, WBA, WBC, and IBO titles-won a rematch against IBF heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois.

MENAFN16082025000193011044ID1109937097

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search