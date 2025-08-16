From Spuds To Strawberries: Survey Reveals The UK's Most Loved Allotment Crops

As National Allotments Week (11–17 August) approaches, the National Allotment Society is delighted to share the results of its latest survey, uncovering the nation's most popular crops and intriguing facts about how allotment holders dedicate their time and passion to these cherished green spaces.

