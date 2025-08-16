Knutson + Casey Voted Rochester's #1 Personal Injury Law Firm For 2025

Knutson Casey voted #1 in Rochester

Firm Partners Recognized for Excellence in Advocacy and Client Service

ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Knutson + Casey is proud to announce that the firm has been voted Rochester 's Number One Personal Injury Law Firm for 2025, a recognition that highlights the firm's dedication to justice, client service, and results on behalf of injury victims across Minnesota.

The award underscores the firm's long-standing reputation for excellence, led by attorneys Dan McIntosh, Randy Knutson, Tim Lessman, and Patrick Casey. Together, the partners bring decades of combined experience representing individuals and families in cases involving serious injuries, wrongful death, motor vehicle accidents, and other personal injury matters.

In addition to the firm's recognition, Attorney Randy Knutson has once again been named among the Top 100 Attorneys in Minnesota-an honor he has achieved for seven consecutive years. This distinction reflects his consistent leadership in the field, proven trial skills, and unwavering commitment to clients.

"We are deeply honored by this recognition from the Rochester community ," said partner Patrick Casey. "Our team's mission has always been to stand with clients during some of the most difficult times in their lives, and this award reaffirms that commitment."

Partner Dan McIntosh added: "We share this recognition with our staff, our clients, and the community that has placed their trust in us. We will continue to fight tirelessly to ensure the voices of injury victims are heard and their rights protected."

Knutson + Casey's recognition as Rochester's #1 personal injury law firm for 2025 reinforces the firm's position as a trusted advocate for Minnesotans seeking justice and fair compensation.

About Knutson + Casey

Knutson + Casey is a Minnesota-based personal injury law firm serving clients across the state. With offices in Rochester, the firm represents individuals in cases involving motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, wrongful death, and other serious personal injury claims. The firm is committed to delivering compassionate counsel and aggressive advocacy to achieve justice for those harmed by negligence.

