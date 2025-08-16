Now Live In Germany: Worldwide Club Offers For Travel Enthusiasts

BERLIN, Aug. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO ), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces the release of Club Offers for Club Members in Germany.

FROM €99-ROME: 2 NIGHTS IN A 4-STAR HOTEL

Stay at the Radisson Hotel in Parioli, one of Rome's most exclusive districts. Sip a complimentary drink at the rooftop bar while taking in panoramic city views. This offer saves you up to 69% compared with other sources.



FROM €699-KOS: 5-STAR ADULTS-ONLY HOTEL WITH HALF BOARD & FLIGHT

Fly from multiple German airports to a luxury seaside resort boasting a 2000 square meter pool. Evenings feature gourmet 5-course dinners served al fresco under the island sky.



€50-3 NIGHTS IN BAD FÜSSING WITH THERMAL SPA ACCESS

Unwind in Lower Bavaria in a spacious 41 square meter room. Includes admission to a nearby thermal spa (value €20).



€249-4 NIGHTS AT LAKE GARDA IN A JUNIOR SUITE WITH JACUZZI, SAVE €480

Surrounded by vineyards and olive groves, just 25 minutes by car from Verona, this stay includes an upgrade to a junior suite with private jacuzzi. Extras include: a €40 voucher for wellness treatments, and a wine tasting with local cheese and meats.

€50-DESIGN HOTEL NEAR BERLIN'S KU'DAMM

Check into Hotel Q!, a celebrity favorite. Relax in the spa's exclusive South Sea sand room.

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.

