New Haven Barracks / Multiple Vehicle Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B5003665
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Iain Carr
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 8/16/25, 1221 hours.
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Ferrisburgh
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Hollow Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: James McKiernan
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moriah Center, New York
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado HD
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
-------------------------
OPERATOR: Elizabeth Davis
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Traverse
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front and rear end damage, vehicle totaled
INJURIES: Moderate injuries
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
-------------------------
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: James Turner
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Madison, New Jersey
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Front and rear end damage, vehicle totaled.
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
-------------------------
VEHICLE #4
OPERATOR: Michael Kane
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ticonderoga, New York
VEHICLE YEAR: 2025
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #4: Damage to trailer and cargo
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMERY OF CRASH
On 8/16/25 at approximately 1221 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were dispatched to a multiple vehicle crash on US Route 7 and Old Hollow Road in the town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation reviled the front end of V#1 crashed into the rear end of V#2, causing the front end of V#2 to crash into the back of V#3, causing the front end of V#3 to crash into the rear of V#4. All vehicles came to a respective position of uncontrolled rest.
A passenger from V#2 was transported by ambulance to UVM Medical Center with suspected moderate injuries.
VCVC(s): 23 VSA §1039 'Following too closely, crowding, and harassment'
COURT ACTION: N
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment