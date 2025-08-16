Re: Traffic Alert - Us Route 7 Ferrisburgh
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Us Route 7 in the area of Old Hollow Rd in Ferrisburgh is fully reopened.From: Manus, Aymie via DPS <...>
Sent: Saturday, August 16, 2025 12:48 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <...>
Subject: Traffic Alert - Us Route 7 Ferrisburgh
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Us Route 7 in the area of Old Hollow Rd in Ferrisburgh is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for 2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment