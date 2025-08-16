403
Trump And Putin Meet-War Continues, World Waits For Real Change
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On August 15, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at a military base in Alaska for almost three hours.
Both called the meeting productive, but they did not reach any deal to end the long-running war in Ukraine.
Trump said future meetings are possible, even suggesting someday meeting in Moscow, while Putin welcomed the idea.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, more than 300,000 soldiers have died and over 40,000 Ukrainian civilians have lost their lives, according to official government numbers.
Ukraine's economy has shrunk by about 30%, while Russia has survived Western sanctions by trading more with China and India.
Trump promised during his campaign to lower U.S. costs in Ukraine. This first summit showed he wants to try direct talks with Russia, moving away from the past years' focus on sanctions and NATO support.
After the meeting, Trump's office said he would talk with Ukrainian President Zelensky and NATO about what happened, but for now, there is no new agreement.
Putin used the summit to push for more direct conversations with the U.S., hoping to gain recognition and lock in gains for Russia.
Trump and Putin Meet-War Continues, World Waits for Real Change
He warned that“provocations” could spoil any progress. European leaders, especially in Germany and Poland, insisted Ukraine must be involved in any talks about its future.
The Europea economy is feeling the pain from higher energy costs, and some hope slow improvements in U.S.-Russia relations might ease market worries.
Business leaders and investors around the world closely watched the meeting. Even without a major breakthrough, the simple fact that the U.S. and Russia are talking again shakes up international expectations.
Global trade partners like China, which has helped Russia work around sanctions, will pay close attention to any future U.S.-Russia moves.
The real story behind the summit is not in the handshake or the words at the podium but in what comes next.
Will direct talks lead to peace, or will both sides use these meetings for their own ends?
For now, the war continues, but the conversation has restarted, and the world is watching-especially businesses and countries whose fortunes are tied to what happens in Ukraine.
