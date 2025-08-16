403
Dollar Sheds Value As Federal Reserve Rate Cut Bets Drive Volatility In Brazilian Real
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. dollar slipped to R$5.4005 against the Brazilian real on August 16, according to official charts.
Over the last 24 hours, investors sold the dollar, betting strongly that the U.S. central bank-the Fed-will cut interest rates in September.
That confidence reached as high as 85%, based on futures market data. When the Fed cuts rates, the dollar usually weakens, and“riskier” assets like Brazil's currency can attract more global money.
At the same time, U.S. data sent mixed signals. American shoppers kept stores busy in July, with retail sales up 0.5%-spot on with forecasts.
But many Americans grew more downbeat about the economy, as a key confidence measure dropped to its lowest in months.
In Brazil, inflation cooled a bit, and the central bank kept interest rates high, which helped make the real look steadier to foreign investors.
Charts tell the rest of the story. For the last week, the dollar drifted lower against the real, showing a clear downtrend in shorter-term trading.
Technical indicators back this up: the 4-hour and daily moving averages, which track the typical price, both show the dollar trading in weaker territory.
The MAC , a popular tool that signals shifts in trend, remains negative but has flattened out, hinting at less selling pressure for now.
The RSI, another tool, sits in the high 30s to low 40s-not high enough to call the dollar“cheap,” but far from the overheated fear that can drive panic.
Bollinger Bands, which help visualize when prices wander too far from the norm, suggest reduced volatility for now, with current trading stuck close to the recent average. Support appears firm just below at R$5.38, while any rebound may stall near R$5.43.
One standout feature is the yellow Global Liquidity Index line on the chart. This shows international money trends, and over recent months, it has zigzagged as investors weighed worries about central banks keeping money tight around the world.
Each dip or surge in this line can ripple into currencies like the real, and its recent behavior signals some ongoing caution, but not panic.
Trading volumes stayed close to normal, with no major flows into or out of Brazil ETFs. Local and foreign players mainly held their positions, waiting for new clues.
Adding to the uncertainty, leaders from the U.S. and Russia met in Alaska, keeping markets alert for any hint of peace talks in Ukraine. Big surprises from that meeting could jolt currency and stock markets.
This calm in the dollar-real market hides deeper cross-currents. Global bets on falling U.S. rates, steadier inflation in Brazil, and hopes for peace overseas all shape today's rate.
Traders will keep watching for any change in these forces to see whether the dollar's slide against the real continues-or suddenly reverses.
