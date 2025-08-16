Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indigo Flight From Bangkok Experiences Tail Strike Amid Bad Weather In Mumbai

2025-08-16 03:17:58
New Delhi [India]: An IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft operating from Bangkok experienced a tail strike at the Mumbai airport on Saturday while "executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions," the airline said. The airline assured that all passengers and crew on board were safe. According to an official statement from IndiGo, during the manoeuvre, the tail of the aircraft touched the runway at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Despite the occurrence, the aircraft later made a safe landing on a subsequent approach."On August 16, 2025, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions in Mumbai. Thereafter, the aircraft carried out another approach and landed safely," the statement reads. Following the standard protocol, the aircraft will go through necessary checks/ repairs and regulatory clearance before resuming operations, the statement further said.  IndiGo emphasised that safety remains its top priority, stating, "At IndiGo, the safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft is our top priority. We are making all efforts to minimise any subsequent impact on our operations due to this incident."  

(This is a developing story)

