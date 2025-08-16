Woodward Dream Cruise: Route, Timings, And Other Details Celebrating Detroit's Car Culture

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Woodward Dream Cruise, touted as one of the largest one-day celebrations of classic car culture in the world, started at 9 AM on Saturday, August 16, in Michigan. Covering a 16-mile stretch of roadway, it sees the participation of nine Oakland County communities, such as Pontiac, Birmingham, Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, Royal Oak, Pleasant Ridge Berkley, Huntington Woods and Ferndale - all in Oakland County, USA Today reported.

Michael Lary, president of the Woodward Dream Cruise board, said the event is being kept alive by "loyal auto enthusiasts" as well as young people, who are "going to keep the classics running”.

It's simply the passion that makes an individual“buy an old rust bucket, and say 'I can do something with this',” said Lary, and added that there is no need to be a "classic car owner" to appreciate something like that.

Woodward Dream Cruise: What to expect?

Beginning in August 1995 as a fundraiser for a soccer field in Ferndale, it has become the largest one-day automotive event in North America during its 30-year run. The event sees roughly 40,000 classic cars and a million people on an annual basis from all over the world, with visitors from Australia as well.

The event sees cruisers from different regions of North America travelling to Metro Detroit to take part in the celebration.

As per the official website, Nelson House, along with a group of volunteers, started it with the intention of reliving the nostalgic heydays of the 1950s and 60s. After its inauguration, the welcomed around 250,000 people that year, which was 10 times more than the number expected.

The cruise started at 9 AM (local time) on Saturday and will go on till 9 PM. On August 15, a few events were organized, including the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and a meet-and-greet with Martha Reeves.

For the event this year, Visit Detroit has projected an economic impact of $150 million.

While the Dream Cruise is usually on the third Saturday in August, fans can witness classic Fords, Dodges and other vehicles from top brands on the Woodward throughout the summer.

Interestingly, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, who was earlier the state senator for the area, has played a major role in the success of this event. Bouchard has been involved in the policing or coordination of 26 of the cruise's 30 events to date.

Bouchard said it is one of the most stressful events of the year for him since "it's such a large area that we protect with an unknown amount of variables."

FAQs Is the Woodward Dream Cruise free?

Yes, it is free to attend or watch, while public parking remains available near the route.

How long is the Woodward Dream Cruise?

The event encompasses a 16-mile stretch of roadway covering nine Oakland County communities.

Is the Woodward Dream Cruise only one day?

It is taking place from 9 AM to 9 PM on August 16.