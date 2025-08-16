Putin Calls Trump Talks On Ukraine 'Frank And Useful,' Says Path To Decisions Closer

MENAFN - Live Mint) Russian President Vladimir Putin has described his high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska as“frank, substantive and very useful”, claiming the dialogue has brought Moscow and Washington“closer to the necessary decisions” on Ukraine.

Speaking in Moscow a day after the summit, Putin told senior officials that the talks with Trump represented a rare opportunity for both sides to revisit their positions in detail.“We have not had direct negotiations of this kind at this level for a long time,” he said.“The conversation was very frank, substantive, and, in my opinion, brings us closer to the necessary decisions.”

The Kremlin broadcast images of the meeting, framing the discussion as a timely and constructive step toward ending a war that has now raged for more than two years.

According to diplomatic sources, the Alaska talks centred on possible frameworks for a peace settlement. Trump later told reporters that Ukraine should“make a deal” with Russia, remarking:“Russia is a very big power, and they're not.”

Reuters reported that Putin pressed for Ukraine to cede all of Donetsk - the industrial heartland long targeted by Moscow - in exchange for a freeze on most current front lines. This would represent a significant territorial concession by Kyiv, one that Ukrainian officials have consistently ruled out in public statements.

Trump held a subsequent briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, joined by several European leaders. A source familiar with the discussion said Trump outlined Putin's proposal, suggesting the Kremlin might halt further advances if Donetsk were surrendered.

Zelensky has previously insisted that Ukraine will not agree to territorial concessions , arguing that any peace deal must be based on the full restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty. The Ukrainian leader has not publicly commented on the reported details of the Alaska talks.

In an effort to reassure Kyiv, Washington has floated the idea of a NATO-style collective defence arrangement that would come into force in the event of a peace deal. According to Italy's prime minister and other European diplomatic sources, the guarantee would not be a formal NATO Article 5 commitment, but a parallel mechanism designed to deter future Russian aggression.

“As one of the security guarantees for Ukraine, the American side proposed a non-NATO Article 5 type guarantee, supposedly agreed with Putin,” one diplomatic source told AFP. Such a framework could form the backbone of any Western-backed peace plan, though it remains unclear how it would be enforced or whether Kyiv would accept it.

Putin's remarks suggest Moscow is open to exploring negotiations, though on terms still heavily weighted in Russia's favou . Trump's insistence that Ukraine“make a deal” marks a notable departure from Washington's traditional line, which has focused on arming Kyiv and pressing for Russian withdrawal.

Whether these talks truly mark a turning point in the war remains uncertain. For now, Putin has hailed the meeting as a success, Trump has suggested compromise is inevitable, and Ukraine faces the daunting task of weighing international pressure against its own territorial integrity.