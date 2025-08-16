Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi To Visit India Next Week For Border Talks What's On The Cards?
The top Chinese official will be in India to hold the 24th round of talks on the India-China border talk with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who is New Delhi's Special Representative of the matter.
“At the invitation of National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval , Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Chinese Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Wang Yi will visit India on 18-19 August 2025. During his visit, he will hold the 24th round of the Special Representatives' (SR) Talks on the India-China boundary question with India's SR, NSA Shri Doval,” the MEA said in a statement on the day.
“EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with Mr. Wang Yi,” it added.
Earlier in the day, China also confirmed its Foreign Minister's visit to India.
Wang, along with NSA Doval, heads the Special Representatives dialogue mechanism aimed at addressing the vexed border dispute spanning the 3,488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC).Also Read | Trump to hold off hiking China tariffs over Russia oil purchases Also Read | China shares BIG update on direct flights with India, says 'For some time...' India-China relations improving?
Wang Yi's visit to India comes days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tour to China where he will attend the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit from August 31.
India and China have been working to improve their relationship in recent months, marked by several significant developments.
High-level talks between the two countries have resumed, including meetings between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, later this month.Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to visit China on August 31 for SCO summit
Moreover, India and China have agreed to disengage and resume patrolling in the Depsang Plains and Demchok areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This move aims to reduce tensions and restore peace along the border.
Both the countries are bearing the heat of global trade and geopolitical turbulence triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff blitz.
Chinese and Indian officials have said in recent weeks that the two countries were discussing the resumption of border trade.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment