Air India Express Flight From Bengaluru Fails To Land In 1St Attempt At Gwalior Touches Down Safely Later

MENAFN - Live Mint) Two separate flight incidents on Saturday unsettled air passengers in India, after an Air India Express service struggled to land in Gwalior before making a safe second attempt, and an IndiGo aircraft reported a tail strike in Mumbai during heavy rains. Aviation regulator DGCA has ordered a probe into the latter case.

What happened with the Air India Express flight from Bengaluru?

An Air India Express aircraft travelling from Bengaluru to Gwalior with 160 passengers on board was unable to complete its first landing attempt on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The pilots executed a go-around-a standard safety manoeuvre in which the aircraft circles back for another attempt-and successfully landed on the second try.

| DGCA finds Air India response on crew duty time violations unsatisfactory

Though the aborted landing caused brief panic inside the cabin, Gwalior airport director A. K. Goswami clarified that go-arounds are a“normal occurrence” in aviation and no technical fault was later detected by engineers.

Some passengers nevertheless lodged complaints with airline and airport staff. The aircraft was cleared for its return leg to Bengaluru, which it completed without incident.

An Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement:“Our crew are trained to carry out a go-around as a precautionary measure when required. The flight subsequently landed safely and uneventfully.”

| Air India Express flight returns to Bengaluru following mid-air technical issue Why was the IndiGo flight under probe?

In a separate development the same day, an IndiGo Airbus A321neo operating Flight 6E 1060 from Bangkok to Mumbai suffered a tail strike -when the rear of the aircraft makes contact with the runway-during an attempted landing.

The incident occurred at around 3.04 am in Mumbai, amid intense overnight rainfall that exceeded 200 mm in some areas.

The aircraft climbed again before making a successful second approach. IndiGo confirmed the event, stating:“On August 16, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions in Mumbai.”

Both pilots have been derostered pending investigation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, adding that flight data and cockpit voice records would be analysed as part of the inquiry.

| IndiGo jet suffers tail strike during go-around in rain-hit Mumbai How severe were weather conditions in Mumbai?

Mumbai and its suburbs were battered by torrential rainfall in the early hours of Saturday, inundating low-lying neighbourhoods and disrupting local train services. Air traffic was also affected, with several flights reporting delays.

Aviation experts suggest the adverse weather likely played a decisive role in the IndiGo tail strike, underscoring how difficult landings can become in heavy monsoon conditions.

| Mumbai rains LIVE: Dahi Handi celebrations turn tragic, killing 2 Are flight go-arounds cause for concern?

Aviation specialists emphasise that both incidents, though unnerving for passengers, ended safely because of trained crew responses. Go-arounds are considered routine safety procedures worldwide, triggered whenever pilots judge that a landing cannot be executed safely due to factors such as weather, unstable approach or runway conditions.