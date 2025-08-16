NYC Summer Streets: Which Roads Will Be Closed In Manhattan? Full List Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) New York City's Summer Streets initiative is back for another weekend. Activities are planned from 7 am to 3 pm local time. A route from the Brooklyn Bridge will be closed completely to vehicles up to Dyckman Street, CBS reported. The Summer Streets initiative allows people to walk, run, bike and enjoy more entertainment in the streets on the weekend. In total, 22 miles of roads will be closed for the event.

This is the third straight weekend of Summer Streets in Manhattan. The 2025 edition started in Staten Island and Queens in July. The event will be in addition to the city's Open Streets initiative throughout the year. The NYC Summer Streets event wraps up next weekend in Brooklyn and the Bronx .

NYC Summer Streets: Road closures in Manhattan

Here is the full list of road closures in Manhattan on August 16, according to CBS.

Centre Street/Federal Plaza between the Brooklyn Bridge Exit and Worth Street

4th Avenue between East 9th Street and East 14th Street

Park Avenue South between East 17th Street and East 32nd Street

Park Avenue between East 32nd Street and East 110th Street (Including the viaduct between East 40th Street and East 46th Street)

Cleveland Place between Kenmare Street and Lafayette Street/Spring Street

Duke Ellington/Frawley Circle

Union Square East between East 14th Street and East 17th Street

Lafayette Street between Worth Street and 4th Avenue/East 9th Street

110th Street/Tito Puente Way/Central Park North/Cathedral Parkway between Duke Ellington/Frawley Circle and Broadway

Broadway between West 110th Street and Dyckman Street

Kenmare Street between Lafayette Street and Cleveland Place

Federick Douglass Circle

NYC Summer Streets: Brooklyn Bridge access

As per the official website, NYCDOT, vehicles going to Manhattan will be diverted from the Centre Street Exit to either the Park Row South Exits or FDR Drive.

For motorists going to Brooklyn, all entrances to the Brooklyn Bridge will be accessible. This includes FDR Drive, Park Row North, Pearl Street and Chambers Street.

"The usual traffic noise and honking horns will be replaced by open streets teeming with walkers, bikers, runners, and performers. Discover a wealth of free cultural programs, performances, fitness classes, interactive art, giveaways, and much more as you experience the city in a whole new way," the website reads.

Buses will be rerouted along the Summer Streets route and parking will be restricted along the route, starting at 5 pm the night before each event to 4 pm the day of the event.

FAQs Will Subways be impacted by NYC Summer Streets?

No, the subway system will operate as usual.

When does the NYC Summer Streets event end?

The initiative will end on August 23.

How long do the street closures last?

The streets will be closed from 7 am to 3 pm local time.