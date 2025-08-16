Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Shifting Course By Hosting Afghan Opposition?

Pakistan Shifting Course By Hosting Afghan Opposition?


2025-08-16 03:17:07
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistan hosting Afghan opposition in Islamabad signals a potential policy shift, raising questions about its changing approach toward Afghanistan and the broader regional dynamics at play.

Pakistan is preparing to host a two-day meeting of Afghan opposition figures, including young leaders, political activists, party representatives, and women, in Islamabad on August 25–26.

According to reports, this is the first open gathering of Afghanistan's diverse political groups since the Taliban's return to power in 2021.

Former U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad reacted strongly, calling Pakistan's move“unwise and provocative,” warning it could deepen mistrust between Kabul and Islamabad rather than help regional stability.

The Taliban and their supporters have opposed the event, but sources claim Pakistan insists the group does not represent the whole of Afghanistan's political spectrum.

Observers believe this could mark a fundamental shift in Pakistan's approach to Afghanistan, reflecting a recognition of the country's pluralism beyond Taliban rule.

Pakistan's relations with the Taliban have soured in recent years due to rising insecurity on its soil and the presence of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters in Afghanistan.

Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Taliban of sheltering TTP militants, an allegation the group denies. The dispute has fueled mistrust despite earlier years of close engagement.

Earlier this year, Pakistan's intelligence officials even met former Afghan leaders and jihadi figures in Ankara, while its army chief Asim Munir warned the Taliban to stop directing TTP attacks into Pakistan.

