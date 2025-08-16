82 Remain Untraced On Day 3 Of Kishtwar Rescue

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Tragedy Strikes Pilgrimage Route

The disaster struck Chisoti - the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata temple - around 12.25 pm on August 14. The deluge flattened a makeshift market, a langar (community kitchen) for the yatra, and a security outpost.

At least 16 residential houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-metre-long bridge, and over a dozen vehicles were also damaged.

The annual Machail Mata yatra, which began on July 25 and was scheduled to conclude on September 5, has remained suspended for the third consecutive day.

Villages In Mourning

In Benagarh village near Jammu, locals are waiting for any news of seven residents - including four children - who went missing during the yatra. While the body of Mamta was retrieved and handed over to her family, the rest remain untraced.

“The entire village is in grief. We are hopeful the rescuers will find them alive,” said Ajay Kumar, a relative, adding that many villagers have not eaten since the tragedy struck. He also questioned why the yatra was not halted despite weather warnings.

Parents' Anguish

The parents of Vanshika and Disha, two children still missing, broke down on reaching Jammu.“I saw my world crashing before my eyes. My daughters have gone away from me,” their mother wept. Their father said he searched hospitals and mortuaries:“I have seen a headless body, but that did not belong to my daughters.”

In Jammu's Bishnah, the body of Happy Sharma, another pilgrim, was brought home on Friday for cremation. Six others from his area, including five children, remain unaccounted for.

Missing Across Districts

From Samba's Sarai village, Poonam and her daughters Rashika and Namika are missing, while her husband and son survived.“The entire village is praying for their safe return,” said Surinder Singh, a former sarpanch.

In Vijaupur, Shahi Paul, his wife Savita Devi, their children Kaniya and Shivam, and two relatives remain untraced. Pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh are also among the missing.

Five residents of Jammu's New Plot locality have not returned, while bodies of four from Janipur have been recovered. A CISF personnel, Manoj Kumar Biswal, is also among those still missing.

Rescue Efforts Intensify

A coordinated rescue operation involving the Army, Police, NDRF, SDRF, BRO, civil administration and local volunteers continued through Saturday. Teams have been sifting through rubble, debris and riverbanks in search of the missing.

Officials said 46 bodies have so far been identified and handed over to families after legal formalities. Rescue teams are expected to continue operations over the coming days as distraught relatives wait for answers.

Explosives Used To Blast Giant Boulders

As the massive rescue operation in Chisoti village entered its third day on Saturday, rescuers blasted huge boulders blocking access to dozens feared trapped under rubble after Thursday's devastating cloudburst.

With large boulders hampering rescue efforts, the NDRF and SDRF teams used explosives to clear the way for excavators and rescuers.“Every hour is crucial. We are trying to reach those still stuck under debris,” an official said. (inputs from PTI)