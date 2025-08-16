Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Absence From I-Day Function: North Kashmir Medical Officer Suspended

Absence From I-Day Function: North Kashmir Medical Officer Suspended


2025-08-16 03:15:45
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Bandipora on Saturday suspended Dr. Sabia Salam, Medical Officer, for unauthorised absence from duty and failure to attend the official Independence Day function, terming her conduct as 'a serious breach of discipline'.
As per the suspension order, Dr. Salam failed to report for scheduled duty on August 14, 2025, which adversely affected patient care at the hospital.
Furthermore, the officer also remained absent on August 15 despite clear and written instructions to attend the Independence Day celebrations.
The order said that such conduct amounts to“disrespect and disregard for a national event” and is“indiscipline unbecoming of a government servant.”

Invoking Rule 31 of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, read with Article 128 of the J&K Civil Service Regulations, the Medical Superintendent placed Dr. Salam under suspension with immediate effect, pending an inquiry into the matter.

During the suspension period, Dr. Salam will remain attached to the Head of the Department, Ophthalmology, District Hospital Bandipora, and will receive subsistence allowance as per applicable rules.

Read Also LG Hoists National Flag At Raj Bhavan Independence Day Celebrations Held Across Kashmir

MENAFN16082025000215011059ID1109936950

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search