Absence From I-Day Function: North Kashmir Medical Officer Suspended
As per the suspension order, Dr. Salam failed to report for scheduled duty on August 14, 2025, which adversely affected patient care at the hospital.
Furthermore, the officer also remained absent on August 15 despite clear and written instructions to attend the Independence Day celebrations.
The order said that such conduct amounts to“disrespect and disregard for a national event” and is“indiscipline unbecoming of a government servant.”
Invoking Rule 31 of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, read with Article 128 of the J&K Civil Service Regulations, the Medical Superintendent placed Dr. Salam under suspension with immediate effect, pending an inquiry into the matter.
During the suspension period, Dr. Salam will remain attached to the Head of the Department, Ophthalmology, District Hospital Bandipora, and will receive subsistence allowance as per applicable rules.
