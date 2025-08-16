Heavy Rain Forecast In Kashmir Till Aug 19

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms across Jammu and Kashmir between August 17 and 19, cautioning of possible cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in vulnerable areas.

According to officials, several parts of the Jammu division - including Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, and Kathua - are likely to receive heavy rainfall, while Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, and some areas in Kashmir division may witness moderate to intense showers accompanied by gusty winds.

Authorities have advised people to avoid rivers, streams, and unstable structures during this period. Travelers, transporters, tourists, and trekkers have been urged to plan journeys with caution.

The MeT has further forecast hot and humid weather with brief thundershowers between August 20 and 22, followed by a fresh spell of light to moderate rainfall across J&K from August 23 to 25.

