Starmer: Trump's Efforts Have Brought Peace In Ukraine Closer Than Ever

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, his statement was published on the UK government's website.

"President Trump's efforts have brought us closer than ever before to ending Russia's illegal war in Ukraine. His leadership in pursuit of an end to the killing should be commended," Starmer said.

He noted that while progress has been made, the next step must be further talks involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He stressed that the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without the Ukrainian leader.

Starmer said that this morning, he spoke with Zelensky, Trump, and other European partners, adding that all interlocutors expressed their readiness to support the next stage.

"I welcome the openness of the United States, alongside Europe, to provide robust security guarantees to Ukraine as part of any deal. This is important progress and will be crucial in deterring Putin from coming back for more," he said.

At the same time, he stressed that until the Kremlin leader halts his "barbaric assault, we will keep tightening the screws on his war machine with even more sanctions, which have already had a punishing impact on the Russian economy and its people."

"Our unwavering support for Ukraine will continue as long as it takes," he said.

On Saturday morning, Trump held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to a European Commission spokesperson, the call also included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Zelensky backed the proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, with the details to be discussed with Trump in Washington on August 18.