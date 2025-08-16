Starmer: Trump's Efforts Have Brought Peace In Ukraine Closer Than Ever
"President Trump's efforts have brought us closer than ever before to ending Russia's illegal war in Ukraine. His leadership in pursuit of an end to the killing should be commended," Starmer said.
He noted that while progress has been made, the next step must be further talks involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He stressed that the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without the Ukrainian leader.Read also: EU working closely with Ukraine and US to achieve peace - von der Leyen
Starmer said that this morning, he spoke with Zelensky, Trump, and other European partners, adding that all interlocutors expressed their readiness to support the next stage.
"I welcome the openness of the United States, alongside Europe, to provide robust security guarantees to Ukraine as part of any deal. This is important progress and will be crucial in deterring Putin from coming back for more," he said.
At the same time, he stressed that until the Kremlin leader halts his "barbaric assault, we will keep tightening the screws on his war machine with even more sanctions, which have already had a punishing impact on the Russian economy and its people."
"Our unwavering support for Ukraine will continue as long as it takes," he said.
On Saturday morning, Trump held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to a European Commission spokesperson, the call also included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
Zelensky backed the proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, with the details to be discussed with Trump in Washington on August 18.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment