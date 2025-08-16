Ukraine's Foreign Minister Holds Talks With Counterparts From Poland, Norway
"We exchanged views on advancing peace process and coordinated positions ahead of the Ukraine-US leaders' meeting in Washington. It's crucial that, through joint international efforts, we continue to move forward in shaping reliable security guarantees for Ukraine," Sybiha wrote.
He stressed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin's intentions "should be assessed not by his statements, but concrete actions." Sybiha also thanked Norway for its comprehensive assistance, including the allocation of funds for the purchase of natural gas. He stressed the importance of making full use of frozen Russian assets and ensuring long-term macro-financial support for Ukraine to strengthen the country's resilience.Read also: Sybiha and Lammy discuss path to just peace and increased aid for Ukraine
On Saturday, Sybiha also spoke with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski to discuss recent diplomatic developments and peace efforts.
"We exchanged views on how to ensure a lasting peace in Europe and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine," Sybiha said , expressing gratitude to Poland for its steadfast support.
"Our unity and coordinated actions are shaping the foundation for the future of our shared security," he added.
