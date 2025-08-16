Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Prevented Russian Breakthrough In Kupiansk Sector

Ukrainian Forces Prevented Russian Breakthrough In Kupiansk Sector


2025-08-16 03:12:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the report was shared on Telegram by the Dnipro operational and strategic group of forces, which also released a corresponding video.

“In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy is attempting to intensify its offensive on the left bank of the Oskil River, advancing toward Lyman Pershyi and Kupiansk. To breach our defenses, Russian forces deployed tanks and armored combat vehicles. But they received a harsh response from the Defense Forces,” the statement said.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed and damaged two tanks and three armored vehicles during the clash.

Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy cannon transported by Russians across blown-up bridge

“About two dozen enemy infantrymen fled from the damaged equipment. They were targeted with fire,” the statement said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Dnipro operational and strategic group of forces, stated that Russian small assault groups continue attempts to break through to Kupiansk, but have failed to establish a foothold in the city.

Photo: AFU General Staff

MENAFN16082025000193011044ID1109936905

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search