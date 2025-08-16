Ukrainian Forces Prevented Russian Breakthrough In Kupiansk Sector
“In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy is attempting to intensify its offensive on the left bank of the Oskil River, advancing toward Lyman Pershyi and Kupiansk. To breach our defenses, Russian forces deployed tanks and armored combat vehicles. But they received a harsh response from the Defense Forces,” the statement said.
Ukrainian defenders destroyed and damaged two tanks and three armored vehicles during the clash.Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy cannon transported by Russians across blown-up bridge
“About two dozen enemy infantrymen fled from the damaged equipment. They were targeted with fire,” the statement said.
As reported by Ukrinform, Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Dnipro operational and strategic group of forces, stated that Russian small assault groups continue attempts to break through to Kupiansk, but have failed to establish a foothold in the city.
Photo: AFU General Staff
