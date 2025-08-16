Ukrainian Forces Prevented Russian Breakthrough In Kupiansk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the report was shared on Telegram by the Dnipro operational and strategic group of forces, which also released a corresponding video.

“In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy is attempting to intensify its offensive on the left bank of the Oskil River, advancing toward Lyman Pershyi and Kupiansk. To breach our defenses, Russian forces deployed tanks and armored combat vehicles. But they received a harsh response from the Defense Forces,” the statement said.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed and damaged two tanks and three armored vehicles during the clash.

“About two dozen enemy infantrymen fled from the damaged equipment. They were targeted with fire,” the statement said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Dnipro operational and strategic group of forces, stated that Russian small assault groups continue attempts to break through to Kupiansk, but have failed to establish a foothold in the city.

Photo: AFU General Staff