Media Group From Arab Gulf States Visits Petra

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 16 (Petra) -- Jordan News Agency (Petra) Director General Fairouz Mubaideen Saturday welcomed a team of news agencies of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to discuss ways of enhancing mutual cooperation and the exchange of expertise.Mubaideen stressed accuracy and objectivity in official news agencies' news reporting, which should not be overlooked in a scoop or exclusive story at the expense of speed, stressing the importance of continued cooperation to enhance Arab media work.Today's meeting is an occasion for enhancing the exchange of news publishing between Arab news agencies in general, and Petra and Gulf News Agencies in particular, she said.During the meeting, members of the team presented their agencies' experiences in digital media, taking into account the special needs and interests of each outlet and seizing the opportunity to maximize readership.The journalists took a tour of Petra's various departments for briefings on the editorial process and various stages of the media work, starting with gathering information, story writing, editing and proofreading before publication, commending the national news agency's professionalism and accuracy.