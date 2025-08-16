403
France Condemns Israeli Settlement Plan In Occupied West Bank
Jordan News Agency
Amman, August 16 (Petra) – France condemned Israel's approval of a major settlement project in the occupied West Bank as a "serious violation of international law."
According to Agence France-Presse, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said Saturday that Paris "condemns with the utmost firmness" the Israeli authorities' decision to approve the E1 settlement project, which involves the construction of more than 3,000 housing units east of Jerusalem.
The spokesperson warned that proceeding with the E1 project would effectively divide the West Bank and "seriously undermine the two-state solution" the only viable path to lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.
The French Foreign Ministry stated that it would continue working with its European partners to increase pressure on Israel to halt settlement activity, including exploring the imposition of additional sanctions on individuals and entities involved in the colonisation efforts.
