403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan Condemns Israeli Measures Targeting Christians In Jerusalem
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 16 (Petra) – Jordan condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks and restrictions imposed on Christians in occupied Jerusalem as violations of the city's historical and legal status quo.
The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs denounced in a statement issued Saturday Israel's decision to freeze the bank accounts of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Jerusalem, calling it a clear breach of the established legal and religious arrangements governing Islamic and Christian holy sites in the city.
Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah stated that Jordan rejects Israel's "illegal" actions, especially in light of continued assaults on Palestinian cities and religious sites.
He said that the Israeli violations in Jerusalem represent a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.
"Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied West Bank or over its Arab, Islamic and Christian holy sites," Qudah said.
He called on the international community to put pressure on Israel to end its military aggression on Gaza, cease unilateral and illegal actions in the occupied West Bank and stop violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.
Qudah reiterated Jordan's support for the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state on their national soil.
Amman, August 16 (Petra) – Jordan condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks and restrictions imposed on Christians in occupied Jerusalem as violations of the city's historical and legal status quo.
The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs denounced in a statement issued Saturday Israel's decision to freeze the bank accounts of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Jerusalem, calling it a clear breach of the established legal and religious arrangements governing Islamic and Christian holy sites in the city.
Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah stated that Jordan rejects Israel's "illegal" actions, especially in light of continued assaults on Palestinian cities and religious sites.
He said that the Israeli violations in Jerusalem represent a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.
"Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied West Bank or over its Arab, Islamic and Christian holy sites," Qudah said.
He called on the international community to put pressure on Israel to end its military aggression on Gaza, cease unilateral and illegal actions in the occupied West Bank and stop violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.
Qudah reiterated Jordan's support for the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state on their national soil.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment