Jordan Condemns Israeli Measures Targeting Christians In Jerusalem


2025-08-16 03:08:05
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 16 (Petra) – Jordan condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks and restrictions imposed on Christians in occupied Jerusalem as violations of the city's historical and legal status quo.
The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs denounced in a statement issued Saturday Israel's decision to freeze the bank accounts of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Jerusalem, calling it a clear breach of the established legal and religious arrangements governing Islamic and Christian holy sites in the city.
Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah stated that Jordan rejects Israel's "illegal" actions, especially in light of continued assaults on Palestinian cities and religious sites.
He said that the Israeli violations in Jerusalem represent a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.
"Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied West Bank or over its Arab, Islamic and Christian holy sites," Qudah said.
He called on the international community to put pressure on Israel to end its military aggression on Gaza, cease unilateral and illegal actions in the occupied West Bank and stop violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.
Qudah reiterated Jordan's support for the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state on their national soil.

