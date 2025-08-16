403
UAE Applauds US-Russian Summit To Find Solution To Ukraine Crisis
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates on Saturday applauded the US-Russian summit held in Alaska and expressed appreciation of the US President Donlad Trump's efforts for finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis.
The UAE foreign ministry said in a statement that the summit was a crucial step for boosting international security and stability and "the atmosphere of confidence in the European continent."
It said in the statement broadcast by the UAE news agency, WAM, constructive dialogue is the best avenue for narrowing the gulf (among warring parties) and settling conflicts.
The joint efforts by the US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine crisis constitutes a source of hope for reinforcing global peace and stability, it concluded. (end)
