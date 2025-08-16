Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UAE Applauds US-Russian Summit To Find Solution To Ukraine Crisis


2025-08-16 03:05:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates on Saturday applauded the US-Russian summit held in Alaska and expressed appreciation of the US President Donlad Trump's efforts for finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis.
The UAE foreign ministry said in a statement that the summit was a crucial step for boosting international security and stability and "the atmosphere of confidence in the European continent."
It said in the statement broadcast by the UAE news agency, WAM, constructive dialogue is the best avenue for narrowing the gulf (among warring parties) and settling conflicts.
The joint efforts by the US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine crisis constitutes a source of hope for reinforcing global peace and stability, it concluded. (end)
mkm


MENAFN16082025000071011013ID1109936853

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search