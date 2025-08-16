403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Witnesses Workshop For Innovating E-Games
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- The intensified programs camp for electronic games got underway on Saturday luring innovators of the games and peoples interested in learning how to develop them.
Umaima Al-Saad, the founder and director of the electronic games industry at the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, said in remarks to KUNA during the inauguration at Kuwait National Library building that the camp would proceed for eight days.
It will include a variety of intensified training on programming, innovating games, composing e-music, she said, noting that the WORKSHOP is helpful for creating new job opportunities in a very growing realm globally.
The program is supervised by elite specialists.
Abdullah Al-Mutairi, a designer and developer, said in a statement during the inauguration that the camp is an opportunity to sharpen skills of the talented young citizens.
This industry is useful for the Kuwaiti youth to demonstrate their qualifications and promote them abroad, he said. (end)
hhd
Umaima Al-Saad, the founder and director of the electronic games industry at the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, said in remarks to KUNA during the inauguration at Kuwait National Library building that the camp would proceed for eight days.
It will include a variety of intensified training on programming, innovating games, composing e-music, she said, noting that the WORKSHOP is helpful for creating new job opportunities in a very growing realm globally.
The program is supervised by elite specialists.
Abdullah Al-Mutairi, a designer and developer, said in a statement during the inauguration that the camp is an opportunity to sharpen skills of the talented young citizens.
This industry is useful for the Kuwaiti youth to demonstrate their qualifications and promote them abroad, he said. (end)
hhd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment