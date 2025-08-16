Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Witnesses Workshop For Innovating E-Games


2025-08-16 03:05:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- The intensified programs camp for electronic games got underway on Saturday luring innovators of the games and peoples interested in learning how to develop them.
Umaima Al-Saad, the founder and director of the electronic games industry at the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, said in remarks to KUNA during the inauguration at Kuwait National Library building that the camp would proceed for eight days.
It will include a variety of intensified training on programming, innovating games, composing e-music, she said, noting that the WORKSHOP is helpful for creating new job opportunities in a very growing realm globally.
The program is supervised by elite specialists.
Abdullah Al-Mutairi, a designer and developer, said in a statement during the inauguration that the camp is an opportunity to sharpen skills of the talented young citizens.
This industry is useful for the Kuwaiti youth to demonstrate their qualifications and promote them abroad, he said. (end)
