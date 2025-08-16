Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Stops Visas For Travellers From Gaza


2025-08-16 03:05:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- The State Department declared on Saturday it would stop issuing visit visas to people coming from Gaza Strip.
"All visitor visas for individuals from Gaza are being stopped while we conduct a full and thorough review of the process and procedures used to issue a small number of temporary medical-humanitarian visas in recent days," the department said in a statement on X.
The step came after President Donald Trump indicated that it was up to Israel to determine political destiny of the strip, although he affirmed commitment to provide humanitarian aid to the Gazans. (end)
