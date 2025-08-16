Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwaiti Police Dismantle Toxic Chemical-Producing Gang


2025-08-16 03:05:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti security services uncovered a criminal gang that specialized in producing and promoting Methanol - a toxic chemical compound also known as methyl alcohol or wood spirit.
The toxic chemical proved to be the main culprit behind several deaths from an Asian nationality recently, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Saturday.
Field investigations, jointly conducted by the Ministry's Criminal Investigation Department, the General Administration for Drug Control and the General Department of Criminal Evidence, and the Ministry of Health led to the arrest of an Asian person in Al-Salmiya area, Hawalli Governorate, and the seizure of quantity of the toxic chemical.
The defendant confessed to illicit processing and marketing the material and then three other defendants - of an Asian nationality too, including the main accomplice, were captured, according to the statement.
The clampdown on illicit production of methanol has so far led to 67 arrests and seizure of six facilities operating in this activity, as well as four other facilities under construction.
The Ministry warned against the hazards of this chemical compound to public health, saying it causes direct death. (end)
ajr


MENAFN16082025000071011013ID1109936849

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search