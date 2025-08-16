403
Kuwait Moi Personnel Remove Illegal Structures
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- Personnel of the Ministry of Interior, represented by the security directorates sector, have removed structures illegally built on state-owned plots of land in the residential districts of Taimaa and Al-Sulaibiya.
The MoI said in a statement on Saturday that a number of expatriates were detained during the operations for unlicensed commercial activities on these plots of land.
The operation was carried out in collaboration of Kuwait Municipality, the Ministry of Electricity and the Public Authority for Housing Welfare.
It added that houses' owners who erected irregular units were notified to remove them by September 15 or face legal action. (end)
