India, South Korea Discuss Ways Of Deepening Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- India and South Korea agreed on Saturday to cement their relationship and beef up cooperation in a number of areas.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a wide-ranging and productive round of discussions with the new Foreign Minister of Republic of Korea Cho Hyun as the latter arrived in New Delhi on his first working visit to India.
"During the meeting, the ministers reaffirmed the strong and growing Special Strategic Partnership between India and the Republic of Korea, rooted in shared democratic values, mutual trust, shared economic interests, and commitment to regional and global peace and stability," the statement said.
Both ministers also took stock of bilateral cooperation, including in the political, security, trade and economy, technological, and people-to-people domains.
The ministers also agreed to fix new industrial ambitions, especially in high-tech sectors such as AI, semiconductors, clean energy, shipbuilding and defense industry. Both the sides also exchanged their views on on regional and global issues of common interest. (end)
