OIC Decries Israeli Occupation Violations Against Orthodox Patriarchate In Jerusalem
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretariat condemned on Saturday the Israeli occupation decision on freezing the bank accounts of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in occupied Jerusalem and imposing taxes on its properties.
In a statement, the organization said the act is one of the Israeli occupation repeated attacks in the holy Muslim and Christian sites, and the freedom of worship, in a flagrant violation of the UN charters, the UNESCO and the relevant international deals.
It warned against Israeli occupation's continued targeting of the holy sites, through bombing, imposing taxes and restricting access to them.
The OIC renewed its call for the international community to take an urgent step to end the Israeli violations against the holy sites in Palestine, and maintain their civilized identity, as a religious, humanitarian and civilized heritage that must not be touched, according to the statement. (end)
