Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

World Wants To See End To Conflict In Ukraine: India Hails Trump-Putin Summit


2025-08-16 03:05:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- India on Saturday welcomed the Summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs hailed the leadership of Trump and Putin in the pursuit of peace saying it is highly commendable.
"India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine," the statement said. (end)
atk


MENAFN16082025000071011013ID1109936845

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search