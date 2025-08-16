403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
World Wants To See End To Conflict In Ukraine: India Hails Trump-Putin Summit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- India on Saturday welcomed the Summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs hailed the leadership of Trump and Putin in the pursuit of peace saying it is highly commendable.
"India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine," the statement said. (end)
atk
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs hailed the leadership of Trump and Putin in the pursuit of peace saying it is highly commendable.
"India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine," the statement said. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment