Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Corrected Rpt


2025-08-16 03:05:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (inserting another title for Pakistan FM)
POL-KUWAIT-PAKISTAN-FM
Kuwait FM relays political leadership's condolences to Pakistani counterpart

KUWAIT, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Alyahya on Saturday contacted by telephone Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar conveying condolences from the State of Kuwait political leadership on deaths resulting from the recent flash floods.
The minister affirmed the State of Kuwait solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in these conditions, expressing readiness to give the necessary aid to alleviate impact of this catastrophe. (end)
nma


MENAFN16082025000071011013ID1109936842

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search