Corrected Rpt

Kuwait FM relays political leadership's condolences to Pakistani counterpart
KUWAIT, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Alyahya on Saturday contacted by telephone Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar conveying condolences from the State of Kuwait political leadership on deaths resulting from the recent flash floods.
The minister affirmed the State of Kuwait solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in these conditions, expressing readiness to give the necessary aid to alleviate impact of this catastrophe. (end)
