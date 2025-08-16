UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting Police Station In Pakistan's Peshawar

The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted a police station in Peshawar, northern Pakistan, which resulted in the death of a number of security personnel and the injury of others.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its constant rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability.

Recommended For You

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this cowardly attack, and to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its friendly people, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

At least five policemen were martyred and as many injured as terrorists conducted simultaneous attacks in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

Terrorists also attacked Hassan Khel police station, located about 30 km southwest of Peshawar, late Wednesday, according to the police officials.

According to Geo News, police officials said they repelled militant attacks on Hassan Khel Police Station nd two checkposts. However, one policeman was killed and another injured in attack on the police station.

[With WAM inputs]