Trump Says No Immediate Ceasefire In Ukraine, 'Peace Agreement' To End War

US President Donald Trump early Saturday ruled out an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine after his summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska and said a direct peace agreement would end the war.

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The highly anticipated summit between Trump and Putin on Friday yielded no agreement to resolve or pause Moscow's war in Ukraine , though both leaders described the talks as productive.

"We've made some headway," Trump said, standing in front of a backdrop that read, "Pursuing Peace."

"There's no deal until there's a deal," he added.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will head to Washington on Monday to discuss "ending the killing and the war" with Trump, he announced Saturday.

Zelensky said so after holding a call with Trump, during which the US leader informed him about the "main points" of his talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Alaska.