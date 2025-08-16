UAE Welcomes Historic Trump-Putin Meeting In Alaska
UAE welcomed the summit held in Alaska between US President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Emirates "appreciated the efforts made by President Trump to promote dialogue and find peaceful solutions," it said in a statement.
UAE considered the summit to be an important step toward enhancing international peace and security and fostering an atmosphere of trust in the European continent.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised this "historic meeting, affirming that constructive dialogue is the optimal way to bridge perspectives and resolve conflicts".
The ministry also noted that the joint efforts of the two presidents to end the Ukraine crisis represent a source of hope for promoting global peace and stability.
Although no ceasefire agreement was brokere during the meeting, both leaders described the talks as productive. After the summit, Ukraine's Zelensky, who had voiced concerns about a lack of Ukraine representation in the Trump-Putin meeting, announced he would meet with the US President on August 18 in Washington.
A Kremlin spokesman had previously said that a three-way meeting could be possible depending on if the proceedings went well in Alaska.
