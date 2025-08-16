Watch: Mother Dolphin Refuses To Let Go Of Lifeless Calf In Abu Dhabi Waters

Abu Dhabi's coast witnessed a heartbreaking scene, when a dolphin refused to say goodbye to her lifeless calf. While grief may seem to be an innately human trait, many animals have been seen mourning their dead.

Some withdraw into themselves, lessening interaction, while others seem to lack an appetite. Yet other animals continue interacting with the deceased animal, or their resting place.

In Al Dhafra, north of Salahah Island, a female Indian Ocean humpback dolphin seemed to mourn her baby, as she pushed her lifeless calf around in the water, not able to let go.

Watch the video, shared by Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, here:

Abu Dhabi is home to the largest population of Indian Ocean humpback dolphins in the world, according to EAD. They can often be spotted in shallow waters and channels around the off-shore islands and the mainland of Abu Dhabi.

With the mother-baby bond holding deep emotional significance across the globe, the marine world is no exception. Authorities have time and again called on residents to protect the life that thrives in waters. Abu Dhabi also has several marine reserves in place where human activity is restricted to prevent damage to their natural habitat. The cause of death of this particular calf is so far unclear.