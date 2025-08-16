Fly By Night: Catch A Luna Moth Near You

Noted for their lovely green coloring and larger-than-average size, luna moths (Actias luna) are among the most beautiful moths in the United States.

The stamps come in panes of 20 and are available at Post Office locations nationwide and online at usps/shopstamps .

Stamp design

Luna Moth was designed by Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, using an existing image by artist Joseph Scheer.

The stamp features an image of a pale green luna moth with darker edges and eyespots on all four wings. The moth has a white and yellow body with feathery brown antennae between its forewings.

Scheer created the image using a high-resolution scanner with extended focus, which allowed him to program in a variety of depths of field at exact points above the scanner glass. As many as 32 layers were scanned individually to ensure that all parts of the preserved moth would appear in sharp focus. These layers were stitched together to create the final image.

Near the bottom of the stamp, the words "NON-MACHINEABLE SURCHARGE" appear in uppercase letters directly below the word "USA," which is printed in brown type. Like a Forever stamp, it will always be valid for the rate printed on it.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps/shopstamps , by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon . Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp-inspired products can be found at StampsForever .

