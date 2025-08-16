Lamborghini Unveils Fenomeno, Its Most Powerful V12 Hybrid Yet

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Lamborghini has introduced the Fenomeno, its most powerful V12 hybrid supercar, at Monterey Car Week 2025. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Centro Stile, Lamborghini's design division, the Fenomeno is a limited-edition model that pushes the boundaries of performance and design.

The Fenomeno is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine paired with a tri-electric motor hybrid system, delivering a combined output of 1,065 horsepower. This powertrain enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 350 km/h. The hybrid system includes a 7.0 kWh battery, providing a modest electric-only range, and contributes to a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of 1.64 kg/hp.

Design enhancements on the Fenomeno are both functional and aesthetic. The vehicle features redesigned doors for improved cooling, aerodynamic modifications such as a GT3-style S-duct, and a new hood design that increases aerodynamic load by 30 percent. These changes not only enhance performance but also reflect Lamborghini's commitment to innovation in automotive design.

The Fenomeno is part of Lamborghini's exclusive“Few Off” series, with only 29 units planned for production. This rarity positions the Fenomeno among the most exclusive models in Lamborghini's history, following in the footsteps of previous limited-edition cars like the Reventón and Centenario. The vehicle's pricing is expected to be in the range of €3 million to €3.5 million, reflecting its status as a high-performance, limited-production hypercar.

