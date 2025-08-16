Waves Of Gains Are Losing Momentum

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

CryptoQuant's Net Unrealized Profit/Loss is registering what appears to be a third unrealised profit peak within the current market cycle. NUPL, defined as the ratio of to market cap, gauges whether investors on average hold paper profits or losses. Historically, elevated NUPL levels have indicated that many participants are in profit, increasing the likelihood of profit-taking and potential market corrections.

Data suggests this third ascent to a profit peak is being driven by renewed institutional interest. Each successive wave, however, is yielding diminishing returns. While the first wave may have generated outsized gains, the latest surge appears more measured, implying a tapering in profit margins. The attenuated return profile reduces the odds of sharp rallies, but it may extend the overall bull phase without dramatic peaks.

Institutional Flows: A Double-Edged Sword

Historical patterns show that institutional capital can provide multi-month tailwinds to markets. In contrast to retail-driven frenzies, institutions often enter with larger stakes and timelier strategies. That said, when profit potential diminishes, institutions tend to adjust exposures, leading to sustained but less explosive outcomes.

This current cycle appears to reflect that dynamic: investors remain optimistic and engaged, but gains are less pronounced. Markets may therefore advance steadily rather than sprinting upwards.

Trend Implications and Strategic Outlook

The attenuated profit peaks highlight an evolving sentiment landscape. Participants seem less certain of outsized moves, potentially tempering speculative excess. As a result, volatility could moderate, favouring gradual appreciation over abrupt rallies.

Yet, this environment may also reward disciplined holders and strategic inflows. Without the pressure of sharp peaks, long-term investors may deepen positions across ranges, while new entries proceed with caution.

