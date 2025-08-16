Burj Khalifa Glows In Indian Tricolour For 79Th Independence Day

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminated the night sky on Friday, August 15, 2025, with the vibrant hues of the Indian flag-saffron, white, and green-to commemorate India's 79th Independence Day. The world's tallest building became a beacon of unity and cultural pride, drawing large crowds of Indian expatriates and residents who gathered to witness the spectacular light show.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed that the display commenced at 7:50 PM local time, marking the occasion with a visual tribute that resonated deeply with the Indian community in the UAE. The illumination was accompanied by the instrumental rendition of India's national anthem,“Jana Gana Mana,” amplifying the emotional significance of the moment.

Spectators, many of whom were capturing the event on their smartphones, expressed their pride and joy through cheers and applause. The display not only celebrated India's independence but also underscored the strong and enduring ties between India and the United Arab Emirates. Social media platforms were abuzz with videos and messages, with many sharing the experience and extending their Independence Day wishes.

The Burj Khalifa's annual tribute to India's Independence Day has become a cherished tradition, symbolising the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations. This gesture is part of a broader initiative where the UAE's landmarks light up in the colours of various countries' flags to honour their national days, reflecting the UAE's commitment to fostering international camaraderie and cultural appreciation.

In addition to the Burj Khalifa's illumination, the Indian missions in the UAE organised flag-hoisting ceremonies and cultural events to mark the day. The Indian Consulate in Dubai held its flag-hoisting ceremony at 6:30 AM, while the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi conducted theirs at 7:15 AM, accommodating the early morning hours to avoid the intense summer heat. These ceremonies were attended by members of the Indian community, dignitaries, and friends of India, all coming together to celebrate the nation's journey towards independence and its achievements over the years.

The celebrations were further enriched by cultural performances showcasing India's diverse heritage, including traditional dances, music, and art exhibitions. These events provided an opportunity for attendees to connect with their cultural roots and share in the collective pride of India's progress and unity.

