Panama News 'Quick Reads' For August 16 2025 -
Victor Li, president of CK Hutchison Holdings, while presenting the company's financial statements, warned that“geopolitical uncertainty is likely to remain high” for the second half of the year. It is estimated that the sale of CK Hutchison's ports, including Balboa and Cristóbal, will not be finalized this year.
To date in Panama, 294 criminal complaints have been filed for the alleged mismanagement of more than $213 million, while the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has requested the location of 70 mayors and district representatives who served between 2019 and 2024. Municipalities demand fair investigations, not just profiteering.
At least 10 foreigners without work permits were detected in operations in Panama, Los Santos, and Chiriquí by the Ministry of Trade and Industry. There will be sanctions for companies and employees.
Panama Nestlé announced it will continue its operations and presence nationwide. Nestlé announces new IDEAL Evaporated Milk with the 'Made in Panama' seal.
