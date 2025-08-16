Opinion Aristophanes In Tel Aviv

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) A few weeks ago, I was in Brussels when I saw a pro-Palestine demonstration in the heart of the EU capital, calling for an end to Israel's genocide in Gaza. Earlier, in Berlin, I witnessed a small group waving Israeli flags and singing near the iconic Brandenburg Gate-an attempt to send messages justifying the crimes of the occupying state as a“war of self-defence.”

These scenes are typical. Whatever your political leanings, you would likely view them as legitimate expressions of political positions. But on the other hand, not even the greatest satirists in history could have imagined the absurd scene I witnessed in Tel Aviv: protesters in the heart of the Israeli capital demonstrating in front of the Egyptian embassy-in support of the Palestinian people!

The demonstrators took souvenir photos with Israeli soldiers, the same soldiers killing Palestinians and depriving Gaza of the necessities of life, all while attacking Egypt, as if the dust rising from Gaza's rubble could somehow conceal such blatant hypocrisy.

This protest, which drew widespread mockery across Egyptian and Arab social media, ignored Israel's responsibility for besieging, starving, and massacring Palestinians, instead placing the blame squarely on Egypt. This, despite the fact thatEgypt has provided the largest share of aid to Gaza since the start of the war-70% of all assistance-and has never closed the Rafah crossing from its side. Israel, meanwhile, occupies the Palestinian side of the crossing and maintains full control over all other entry points to Gaza, effectively besieging the Strip by land, sea, and air. It is, without question, the primary culprit behind Gaza's humanitarian catastrophe.

Logically, such a protest demanding the lifting of the Gaza blockade should have marched toward the Israeli Ministry of Defence or Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence. Instead, it revealed its brazen support for Israel-at a time when some are inciting against Egyptian embassies abroad.

I will not blame those who fall for Israeli propaganda about“self-defence,” as the propaganda machine is powerful. But for matters to escalate into a protest against Egypt in the very heart of Israel? That is a scene worthy of an Aristophanes play-or perhaps a George Orwell novel-depicting a parallel universe where the truth is turned upside down.

The ongoing attempts to distort Egypt's historic role in supporting the Palestinian cause serve only Israel's interests by diverting international public opinion away from the real culprit. The reality is that Egypt is determined to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestine-not just as a moral obligation, but to ensure the Palestinian people remain steadfast on their land and to prevent Israel's plans for forced displacement into Sinai, which it seeks to achieve through starvation.

A full reading of the situation shows that since the war began, Egypt has consistently pushed to end it in order to protect Gaza's residents. It has hosted the Cairo Peace Summit and the Extraordinary Arab Summit, succeeded in brokering a ceasefire in January-only for Israel to renege-and put forward a reconstruction plan for Gaza to counter displacement schemes. Egypt has also organised visits for numerous international officials to Rafah, allowing them to see the reality on the ground and helping to create international pressure to end the war.

Egypt's efforts to support Palestine are unmatched regionally or internationally. That is why I believe the Tel Aviv protest against Egypt-and the incitement against Egyptian embassies abroad-should not be read with sober political analysis. Whether seen as an attempt to ease pressure on Israel, a campaign to pin Gaza's tragedy on Egypt, cooperation between the Muslim Brotherhood and Zionism, or part of a larger plan for forced displacement, I strongly urge filmmakers and satirists to immortalise this absurd spectacle in their work. Some events are simply too absurd to address seriously; they deserve to be met with nothing but satire.

Ragy Amer is a writer, academic, and radio presenter at Egyptian Radio.